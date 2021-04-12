Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,956 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.88% of Kirby worth $89,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $62.11 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

