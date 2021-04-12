Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 90,135 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.04% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $92,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after acquiring an additional 259,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,677 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT opened at $94.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

