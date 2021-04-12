Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $94.65 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,464,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.81% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $191,000.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $42.76 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

