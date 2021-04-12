Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.48% of Alamo Group worth $89,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

ALG opened at $159.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

