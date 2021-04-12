Dine Brands Global, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. CL King upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $93.97 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $10,416,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $7,773,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

