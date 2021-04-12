Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,790.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,790 ($36.45) and last traded at GBX 2,721.05 ($35.55), with a volume of 15638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,740 ($35.80).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,478.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,296.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

