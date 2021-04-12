Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,790.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,790 ($36.45) and last traded at GBX 2,721.05 ($35.55), with a volume of 15638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,740 ($35.80).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,478.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,296.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

