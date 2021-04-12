Disco Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Disco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

DSCSY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Disco stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. Disco has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

