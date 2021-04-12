Discover Financial Services to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $100.18 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after purchasing an additional 98,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

