Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) were down 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.09 and last traded at $73.09. Approximately 239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

