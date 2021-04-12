Diversified Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE DIV traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.53. 325,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.61 million and a PE ratio of -33.73.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

