Dnb Asa’s (DNHBY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DNHBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

