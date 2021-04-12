DNB Markets Lowers Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Hold

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

TNK stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $456.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,557,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

