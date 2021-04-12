DOC.COM Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $706,014.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00055278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00671612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035855 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

