DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.98. 52,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,565. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.43 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

