Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0739 on Top Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.55 billion and $2.90 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.48 or 0.00412433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,155,074,829 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

