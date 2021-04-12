Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $15.41 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for $310.34 or 0.00517126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.41 million and $237,587.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.22 or 0.00641905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00041522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034504 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,995 coins and its circulating supply is 49,667 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

