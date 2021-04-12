Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

NYSE DG opened at $206.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $167.63 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

