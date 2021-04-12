Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $240.00 at UBS Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of DG stock opened at $206.66 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $167.63 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

