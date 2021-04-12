Dollarama (DOL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dollarama (TSE: DOL):

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$60.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Dollarama had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$56.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$39.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.21. The firm has a market cap of C$17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29.

Get Dollarama Inc alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0503 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.