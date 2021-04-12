Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DOL opened at C$56.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$39.89 and a 1 year high of C$57.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.21. The firm has a market cap of C$17.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.