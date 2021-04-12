Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Boosted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 76,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,594. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,815.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

