Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
DPZUF stock remained flat at $$76.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
