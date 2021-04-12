Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

DPZUF stock remained flat at $$76.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

