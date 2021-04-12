Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $420.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.93.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.10. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

