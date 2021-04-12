Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $420.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.93.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.10. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $435.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
