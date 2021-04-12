Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.03.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.22. 6,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,656. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

