Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.
DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.03.
Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.22. 6,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,656. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.10.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
