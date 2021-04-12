Donut Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Donut has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $165,080.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.00290200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.14 or 0.00712163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,626.38 or 0.98492559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.19 or 0.00922032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00018113 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

