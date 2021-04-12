Dora Factory Market Capitalization Reaches $56.90 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $37.50 or 0.00061724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $56.90 million and $23.90 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00680177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00087689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00035366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

