dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several brokerages have commented on DOTDF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of dotdigital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

