Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,239 shares during the period. Dover accounts for 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.43% of Dover worth $85,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 817.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $720,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

