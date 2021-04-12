Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,006. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,400,000 after buying an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dover by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dover by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after buying an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Dover by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

