DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DraftKings worth $23,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank grew its stake in DraftKings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 989,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,136,285. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

