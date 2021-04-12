Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.57. 478,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,728,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Draganfly Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

