Dragon Coins Hits One Day Volume of $2,428.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $2,428.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00086162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00644960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034768 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00041841 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

