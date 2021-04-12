Dragonchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $821,634.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $98.75 million and $821,634.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00054476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00678483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00041816 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

