DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 28.9% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 110.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $76.32 million and $904.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,927.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $674.40 or 0.01125364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.00433671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00065276 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

