DREP Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00054121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00674816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00087334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00035269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00041103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

