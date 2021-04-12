DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.70

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get DS Smith alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.