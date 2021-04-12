DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Shares Down 1.9%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $196.30 and last traded at $200.58. 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.81.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

