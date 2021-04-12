DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,302.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024074 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010837 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

