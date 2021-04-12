Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading Up 19.2% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00275008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.97 or 0.00704592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,674.13 or 1.00126121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.95 or 0.00975200 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00020595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

