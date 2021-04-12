DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 16.7% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $86.92 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $83.82 or 0.00139795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00292837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00700054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.37 or 1.00634987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.52 or 0.00796371 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,309 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,949 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

