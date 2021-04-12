DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.91 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.69 or 0.00128721 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $80.56 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00275666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.37 or 0.00713059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,073.82 or 0.99533489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.19 or 0.00986144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00020691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,930 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

