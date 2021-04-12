Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

A number of research firms have commented on NAPA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

There is no company description available for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.