Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NYSE NAPA traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,272. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

