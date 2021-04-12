Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.35. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 1,820 shares traded.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

