Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

