Duncan Painter Acquires 82,087 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Duncan Painter bought 82,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10).

Shares of ITV stock traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 121.80 ($1.59). 8,775,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070,927. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 128.55 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.07.

ITV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

