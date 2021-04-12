Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $126.67 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00089546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036212 BTC.

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

