DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €44.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.58 ($45.38).

Shares of DWS opened at €38.22 ($44.96) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.93. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €22.85 ($26.88) and a 12-month high of €38.44 ($45.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

