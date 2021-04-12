Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $1.77

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $27.22 million and approximately $23,666.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00002922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,631.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.66 or 0.03566860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.36 or 0.00419518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $685.76 or 0.01131021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.00563783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00437323 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00363851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00032900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003530 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,363,468 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.