Dynamite Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $362,049.72 and approximately $167,657.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00063371 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003860 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,054 coins and its circulating supply is 369,217 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

